Dear Editor,
When I was teaching nursing in Vietnam many years ago our students would sometimes come to class wearing a mask.
It was explained to me that, if you had a cold, it was polite to wear a mask to protect others from getting sick. I was impressed by their sense of caring about others exhibited by wearing a mask.
Who could have predicted that many of us in the United States would be spending hours sewing facial coverings i.e. masks by the dozens to improve the health and safety of our community? But here we are, so let’s talk about masks.
Every person in our county, that’s 20,000 plus, needs a mask.
That’s a lot of masks and unfortunately they are hard to come by commercially. That’s the reason we need everyone with a sewing machine to pitch in.
Very simple patterns are available and many people are sharing supplies.
If you are interested in either sewing masks, sharing fabric, elastic cord or bias tape (½ inch ribbon will work also) or are in need of a mask (no hoarding please) you can contact me at 719-239-1031.
It is important to understand that these masks will not protect you from the COVID 19 virus. They are worn by you to protect others in the event that you are infectious but asymptomatic. They also help us to remember not to touch our face.
It is also important to know how to use a mask. The World Health Organization recommends the following:
Before putting on a mask, clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.
Cover mouth and nose with mask and make sure there are no gaps between your face and the mask.
Avoid touching the mask while using it; if you do, clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.
Replace the mask with a new one as soon as it is damp.
To remove the mask: remove it from behind (do not touch the front of mask); discard immediately in a closed bin; clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.
There are so many areas of our lives where we feel totally out of control and helpless. This is an opportunity for each of us to help the cause of “flattening the curve” in our own community.
Marilyn Bouldin
Salida