Expand city parks
Last week, Salida officials conducted a meeting to hear comments on two city parks, Marvin and Centennial.
Marvin Park is home to softball and baseball fields. Because of its central location, it is well suited for this purpose. Kids and parents do not have to travel far to get to practices and games, and the site is easy and relatively safe to reach.
Moving ballfields to Vandaveer Ranch would be costly. The city would be starting from scratch in terms of streets, sewer and water. But even more important, every game and every practice would require travel across town, on or across a major U.S. highway, a serious safety issue for kids.
At present, the park features the ballfields and, at its east end, the start-end of a trail along the Arkansas. The park could use basic improvements such as nearby restrooms and picnic areas.
Given Alpine and Riverside parks’ heavy usage, improvements along the river at the park’s east end could become a quieter area for residents and visitors – when baseball or softball games are not in progress, that is.
It could be developed further as a more natural respite along the river, especially so since the trail continues to the west along the Arkansas.
Regarding Centennial Park, one of the first things the city should do is find another location for its recycling center. While much appreciated by residents, heavily used and about as well maintained as can be expected, the center really does not belong at a major city park adjacent to a senior living center and a residential neighborhood.
And it is not the “first impression” Salida should be giving visitors.
Since almost everyone taking materials to recycle drives, a possibility for a new center would be city property off U.S. 50 west of town, or at another city-owned location, not in a residential area.
The new tennis (and pickleball) courts at Centennial Park are a major improvement. The proposed hot tubs-soaking pools and splash pad will be another enhancement.
The area north of the hot springs building that’s now the recycling center could be developed into a playground or expanded picnic area.
A park at Vandaveer is inevitable. However, parks are typically not economic drivers. Because of the total lack of infrastructure, a park or parks and trails at the property should and will follow future commercial and residential developments.
Ill-advised remarks
President Donald Trump’s comments relating to four women of color now serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, to the effect that “they should go back to the countries they came from” was ill-advised.
Three of the four were born in the U.S. and the fourth was born in Somalia.
All four are duly elected representatives of their congressional districts. It is ultimately up to voters in their respective districts to decide if they are to represent them.
Criticizing ideas, policies and statements is part of the political process. But to attack someone as a person, which the president did with his statement, is taking politics too far.
Rain ... finally
“... Less than a tenth of an inch except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms” has been the typical National Weather Service forecast of late.
Instead of sprinkles, the thunderstorm hitting Salida and southern Chaffee County Monday evening dumped 0.3 inch of much needed and welcome rain. Finally.
— MJB