Dear Editor:
In modern America, we have long taken for granted the idea that our leaders should be able to laugh at themselves. Every president has had to endure ridicule, satire and parody.
My first awareness of this came during the Kennedy presidency. Comedians were making careers impersonating him. The TV show “Laugh-In” made history when Nixon agreed to go on and say “Sock it to me.” Johnny Carson monologues included many nonpartisan jokes. Albeit, all the above examples comprised pretty innocuous humor.
Starting around the Bush administrations comedy routines got more intellectual and hard hitting. Comedy on “The Daily Show,” SNL and White House Correspondents Dinner could be particularly controversial. Still, no president let it get under their skin.
Trump, on the other hand, takes humor seriously (oxymoron intended). He thinks jokes directed at him are inappropriate and is the first president to decline attending the White House Correspondents Dinner. This has earned him the nickname Trumplethinskin.
The word trump and derivatives are part of the vernacular and, ironically, all definitions seem to relate to Mr. Trump personally. For example, there is the dictionary definition for “a valuable resource that may be used in order to gain an advantage”; it’s called the “trump card.” Trumpery, a cynical adjective, means “hope which lets us dupe ourselves.”
Drumpf was the original family name with a benign meaning (German for drum); too bad for Donald it was changed.
However, Trump supporters might be quick to remind me there is another expression that incorporates the president’s name, and that’s “trumped up.” Defined: “fraudulently concocted spurious charges, deliberately created to make someone appear to be guilty of a crime.” That’s exactly what Republicans say Democrats are using to impeach the president.
Democrats would agree. They are using “Trumped” up charges, brought on by himself. In this context, all the charges are asserted to be factual, or as Mark Twain might say, “all the wool and a yard wide too.” Humor was always his vehicle to make a point.
Court jesters tell us hard truths. Some say satire will save the Republic because it shows the world, in America, “The emperor has no clothes.” We can “speak truth to power.”
All that said was just a setup for my attempt to lampoon Trump using a parody of “Ya Got Trouble” from “The Music Man.”
We’re in terrible, terrible trouble. Now, friends. Lemme tell you what I mean. Ya got 100 senators in Congress and that’s the devil’s tool; 53 Republicans and 45 Democrats are all that mark the difference between loyalists and a Bool, with a capital “B” and that rhymes with “T” and that stands for Trump. Well, ya got trouble, my friend, right here, I say, trouble right here in River City. Remember, the Constitution, Truth, Facts and Right are all that matters now! Oh, we’ve got trouble, trouble, trouble! If Trump’s unbreached, you must impeach! Hopefully, his kind will pass this way but once.
“Tinker” Paul Silver,
Howard