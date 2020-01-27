Dear Editor:
To the good people of Salida:
Our beloved sister, Sonia Walter, died on an icy road on Jan. 5 near Poncha Pass, on her way for a morning run with dog Alana.
We, her family, were stunned and broken as we each received this news. We traveled from Wisconsin and Philadelphia to be together with all of you as we said goodbye.
You, kind people, offered care and thoughtfulness of immense proportion. You housed us as a family, you fed us, you eased our way, you created a thoughtful and beautiful memorial tribute to our young sister on Jan. 19. A recorded version of that memorial will allow our frail 89-year-old father to be filled with the love you poured out for our Sonia.
We went home renewed and at peace and look forward to visiting Sonia’s Garden when it is commemorated. Seeing the red heart and butterfly in the night sky is a memory etched into each of us.
Coretta Scott King said, “The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.”
Salida, thank you. May you continue to thrive and shine as an example of what it means to be a community. And a family. You surrounded us and held us as one of your own.
Sharon Milliken
and the family of
Sonia Walter,
Madison, Wisconsin