Dear Editor:
“As of October, after 1,000 days in office, No. 45 has told nearly 13,000 documented lies. He repeatedly exaggerates or falsifies numbers, makes indefensible boasts and promotes misleading claims and conspiracy theories.” – Taylor, Linda, “Part of our checks and balances,” The Mountain Mail, Nov. 21.
“As President Trump approaches his 1,000th day in office Wednesday, he has significantly stepped up his pace of spouting exaggerated numbers, unwarranted boasts and outright falsehoods.
“As of Oct. 9, his 993rd day in office, he had made 13,435 false or misleading claims …” – Kessler, Glenn and Salvador Rizzo, Meg Kelly, “President Trump has made 13,435 false or misleading claims over 993 days,” The Washington Post, Oct. 24.
An amazing, incredible similarity? No. Plagiarism.
In all areas of life – business, academic or professional – the use of another’s work is plagiarism and is and never should be tolerated. “Plagiarism: using someone else’s ideas, words, data or other material produced by them without acknowledgement …” – Definition of academic Misconduct, Cambridge University, Sept. 24.
“First, plagiarism of ideas occurs when the writer presents the ideas of others as his/her own. Information, data, interpretations and conclusions that come from a specific source must be attributed to the source even if the original language is not used. Plagiarism of ideas can easily be avoided by including documentation of the original source. Any standard citation style, such as MLA, APA or Chicago style, is valid; the writer should use the citation style that is appropriate to the discipline in which he/she is writing.” – Statement on Plagiarism, Student life/Student Handbook and Policies, University of Lynchberg.
“According to the sixth edition of the Little, Brown Handbook, plagiarism “is the presentation of someone else’s ideas or words as your own.” Similarly, the fifth edition of the MLA Handbook for Writers of Research Papers states, “To use another person’s ideas or expressions in your writing without acknowledging the source is to plagiarize … A writer who fails to give appropriate acknowledgment when repeating another’s wording or particularly apt term, paraphrasing another’s argument or presenting another’s line of thinking is guilty of plagiarism.”
Deliberate plagiarism centers on the issue of intentionality. If students deliberately claim another’s language, ideas or other intellectual or creative work as their own, they are engaged in a form of intellectual theft. This is not tolerated in academic, business and professional communities, and confirmed instances of plagiarism usually result in serious consequences.” – Statement on Plagiarism, Wilkes University.
The Mountain Mail is not a rinky-dink paper. It is read also by students in the community. Its readers deserve and should demand the highest ethical standards, especially by ones heaping opprobrium on the perceived lapses of others.
J. Curtis Kovacs,
Sun City, Arizona