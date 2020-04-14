Dear Editor:
This is technical and not political. It draws on experience as a nurse, airbrusher and everyday human. Please please fact check this and use your own judgment.
When you change the filter on a vacuum … so while trusting a mask in public encounters, realize that it is the most concentrated source ever, except the buttons for your credit card. There needs to be a dedicated place for its storage, and it has to be put on or taken off slowly.
Hold only the edges that are far from the functional surface. The surface itself is the most dangerous place ever for your hands. Cloth doesn’t close spaces small enough to filter a dry virus. It only catches droplets. As such, after a short period of use, it won’t have a clean and dirty side. All dirty. So then it could be wise to sanitize? Then be sure it dries out before wearing. I would only wear it for the short public setting. Definitely sanitize hands after removing or placing a used mask.
Most important, please try to keep the doors, buttons, etc. clean. It is possible that we pay all attention to the air while transmitting this rapidly through surface contact. If your credit card is in your hand when you sanitize it before Walmart, then the textile wallet doesn’t have to go inside. If it gets sanitized on returning to the vehicle … Floors will always be a risk. When you take off your shoes and get ready to cuddle that cute face all night ...
Finally, no matter what political or epidemiological views you hold, we will not have an economy until the curve comes down.
Pete Makris, Jr.,
Salida