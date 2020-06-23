Dear Editor:
“Congress shall make no law respecting … the right of the people peaceably to assemble ...”
Some members of Trump’s party (formerly the Republican Party) won’t have the vaguest notion of the origin of these words, but most people will recognize this as language from our Constitution’s First Amendment.
Recently, Trump desired a photo op. So, his administration ordered deployment of pepper spray and flash grenades to disperse a peaceful crowd exercising their First Amendment rights near the White House. This so Trump could walk to a church and stand in front clutching a Bible. I’m sure that will convince everybody Trump is a paragon of piety.
The main responsibility of our president is to keep our country safe. Trump sets a dangerous example of reckless disregard for our safety by refusing to wear a mask.
Many of Trump’s supporters believe wearing a mask is somehow an infringement on their “freedom.” So, using force to disperse a peaceful gathering in violation of their First Amendment rights is OK, but asking people to wear a mask violates their “freedom.” Somehow, the logic behind that argument escapes me.
The “logic” in Nathaniel Weeks’ June 3 letter also puzzles me. Weeks likened COVID-19 to a “cold.” As I write, there have been 117,000 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. That’s quite some “cold.”
Weeks also suggested by not wearing a mask you’re helping generate herd immunity. At the moment, there have been 2.14 million confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. Doing simple math, U.S. mortality rate is 5.5 percent. Assuming 90 percent of the population must be immune for effective herd immunity, developing immunity by acquiring the disease would result in more than 16 million dead Americans.
This simplistic mortality rate estimate is imprecise. It may be inflated as the number of cases may be higher if you include asymptomatic or undiagnosed individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2. The mortality rate may also decline in the future if a safe and effective therapeutic is developed. The death rate may be higher if you consider some COVID-19 deaths are misattributed to other causes or if our hospitals become overwhelmed.
In any case, expecting COVID-19 infection to generate herd immunity will result in many millions of dead Americans.
The disease will continue to ravage our population until a safe and effective vaccine becomes available. Until then, all we have to protect ourselves is wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing.
If everyone wore a mask in public, COVID-19 transmission could be reduced by 85 percent. This would permit most activities to be resumed safely. That is, if everyone wore a mask in public. Otherwise, the outlook’s grim.
As we open up Chaffee County, there will be an influx of visitors. If they don’t wear masks, there will be another spike in COVID-19.
Laredo, Texas, recently enacted an ordinance authorizing a $1,000 fine for those not wearing a face covering in public. I urge Chaffee County and our municipalities to enact a similar ordinance.
Frank Waxman,
Salida