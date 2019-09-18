Dear Editor:
I ain’t got time for people who criticize my wife using rude and potentially libelous words. Linda Taylor is the love of my life. She is intelligent, thoughtful, funny and empathetic. She takes the time, which I don’t have, to speak out about controversial subjects.
I encourage her and am thrilled when she expresses her opinions publicly. Clearly these letter writers don’t know Linda or they wouldn’t write such offensive things about her.
I ain’t got time for any more of this. Linda is out of town today, so I have to go feed those demanding cats.
Stephen Taylor,
Salida