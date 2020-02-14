Dear Editor:
OK, here’s the deal. We have a president who is using his power to retaliate personally against people he perceives as enemies for telling congress what they knew regarding the recent impeachment trial (Lt. Col. Vindman – even firing the colonel’s brother, who was apparently guilty by virtue of blood relationship).
He is doing the same with regard to a fellow Republican who voted his conscience during the trial (Sen. Mitt Romney).
In the last couple of days, he has interfered with a criminal proceeding, overruling the decisions of career prosecutors regarding the sentencing of one of his longtime friends (Roger Stone).
Forget for a moment that you are more aligned with the left or the right in your political views.
Forget that this president is named Trump. Now ask yourself how you truly feel about this kind of behavior coming out of the oval office. Suppose for a moment that his name was Obama or Clinton. Would you find anything positive in this conduct?
Susie Shallers,
Salida