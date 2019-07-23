Dear Editor:
The 23rd annual Colorado Brewers Rendezvous had nearly 3,000 attendees, including the brewers who came from all over Colorado to partake in what they report as their favorite beer fest in the state.
Attendees enjoyed sampling craft beers from 75 breweries, had excellent food choices from chamber member food trucks including The Divide, Sonny’s, Whitewater Wraps, Gosar Ranch Natural Foods and Blue Truck Ice Cream.
Speaking of food, the evening before we hosted our second annual Pre-Vous Rendezvous at the Rotary Scout Hut. Featured were pairings with charcuterie plates from The Biker and The Baker, which were matched with craft brews from 20 breweries that poured tastes only available that evening.
Major kudos to sponsor Joyful Journey Hot Springs Spa, which hosted the VIP Rendezvous experience, which sold out with 210 takers. Tickets afforded guests a spacious lounge area featuring Settings Event Rental cocktail tables, couches, chair massage, private bathrooms and more.
Topping off the Riverside Park experience were bluebird skies, the sound of the Arkansas River and music in the amphitheater featuring the bands Big Horn and Fembot. Whether you kicked up your heels or just chilled, the music set the tone for good vibes and good fun. Special thanks to our music sponsor Bach Builders.
Big shout-out to Monarch Mountain for the glass sponsorship and for hosting a booth at the event, spreading the word that our hometown mountain has some of the finest snow in the state.
To High Country Bank, we appreciate your wristband sponsorship, which helped us identify our attendees with an increased number of designated driver tickets.
Thanks as well to our partners, the Colorado Brewers Guild. Together our goal is to showcase Colorado craft beer while casting an economic boost to the area. We have had a relationship with the guild since the inception of the Rendezvous and the money garnered goes back to support both nonprofits, which in turn support our members.
Additionally, I would like to thank my staff, the chamber board of directors and the many volunteers who came out to help, including: Chuck and Terry Deveney, Montrose Water Factory for hydrating our attendees and our local police department, for providing security.
Behind the scenes, thanks to Deputy City Clerk Sonia Walters, First Colorado Land Office, Collegiate Peaks Bank, Public Works, Waste Management, CP’s Portables, Gunnison Ice, High-Country Party Rental, Heart of the Rockies Radio Group, The Mountain Mail, EMS and lastly Tony Perez for our morning meeting burritos. For cleanup help, thank you, Salida cheer, and for all-day help, Friends of Salida Skateparks.
To RMOC, we appreciate your sponsoring the brewers raft trip and for being a part of our collector’s T-shirt along with Monarch Mountain, Wood’s High Mountain Distillery, Currents Steaks & Seafood, Eddyline Brewing, Elevation Beer Co., Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, Roxy’s Bottle Shop, Arlie Dale’s Jug Liquors, Victoria Tavern, Soulcraft Brewing, Joyful Journey and Gosar Ranch Natural Foods.
It indeed was a pleasure.
Lori Roberts, executive director,
Heart of the Rockies
Chamber of Commerce