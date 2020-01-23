Dear Editor:
On Dec. 16 the city of Salida held a work session discussion on the application of how city council members conduct themselves. This particular presentation was given by City Attorney Geoff Wilson.
The almost hour-long presentation covered a broad range of topics including ethical issues, open meetings requirements, quasi-judicial responsibilities and open records rules, to name a few.
During the open records discussion, the issue of email messages being subject to public scrutiny was discussed. Email writings that contain information about city business and expenditure of public funds are subject to public release, according to the Colorado Open Records Act (CORA).
Immediately after the topic of the email messages, the city attorney made this statement: “I also use the phone a lot in my work, I’ll just say.” My hope is the public will listen to the almost hour-long discussion, but for reference purposes you can find this statement at roughly 57:40 into the recorded work session.
What was the city attorney’s intent by making that statement?
So when the city attorney makes the statement “I also use the phone a lot in my work, I’ll just say,” is he suggesting to the council members to sidestep transparency of a written record – better to communicate via the telephone?
I believe he denigrates the high standards of law in our municipal code, Colorado State Statutes and federal law, all of which have standards of transparency – trust and transparency are then destroyed.
Another example: At the Jan. 7 city council meeting, after an executive session, the council voted to authorize city staff to move forward and to fund the feasibility analysis as discussed in executive session and to have the consultant work with/for the city attorney for these purposes.
Procedures established under Colorado law to hire professional services is for the administrative staff to develop specific criteria and rules on the specific topic. Then a “request for proposal” (RFP) is advertised for the professional services. Once the city received bids, the city council decides to either hire or decline the services. This process is done for the benefit of citizens to make sure they are getting the best deal. What are the council and city attorney hiding? The big question is: Why is the highly paid city administrator not capable of dealing with this particular issue?
I believe the time has come for the Salida City Council to hire an in-house city attorney who lives in Chaffee County. This person would spend most of his earnings in our county. More importantly, this person would be known and seen by the citizens of the city of Salida on a regular basis.
As citizens, we should demand our attorney hold himself or herself to the highest ideals possible.
Steve Tafoya,
Salida