The snow descends heavy and wet,
With scarcely a breeze overnight.
The piñon limbs now bow to the ground
With piled snow demanding their genu-flex.
The snow must be removed
Before the branches break and die.
A ski pole works well for this task.
A tap on the edge and the branch,
Appearing like a praying mantis,
In slow motion rises as the snow recedes.
I must tap from the bottom up
Releasing snow before more falls from above.
As I step closer to reach the top,
White powder pummels my hat and face.
An hour’s work can save
Two acres of piñon pine
And a cupful of piñon nuts.
Doug Johnson,
Buena Vista