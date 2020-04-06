The snow descends heavy and wet,

With scarcely a breeze overnight.

The piñon limbs now bow to the ground

With piled snow demanding their genu-flex.

The snow must be removed

Before the branches break and die.

A ski pole works well for this task.

A tap on the edge and the branch,

Appearing like a praying mantis,

In slow motion rises as the snow recedes.

I must tap from the bottom up

Releasing snow before more falls from above.

As I step closer to reach the top,

White powder pummels my hat and face.

An hour’s work can save

Two acres of piñon pine

And a cupful of piñon nuts.

Doug Johnson,

Buena Vista