Library addition: Vision comes true
On Monday, Salida Regional Library broke ground on a new $1.78 million addition just south of the present building.
The two-story structure will have a 2,904-square-foot footprint with a full basement below.
The building will feature a larger children’s library, a large meeting room and a number of smaller rooms, and the basement will be used for storage.
Dick Isenberger, library board president, said the addition has been planned since 2001 when the library purchased the property next door with the idea that it would be used for an expansion to come at a later date.
It’s significant that the addition will be paid for from library reserves built up over the years. Taxpayers will not be asked for any increase to cover construction costs.
The library is funded primarily through a mill levy, which in 2018 was set at 3.503 mills.
Mr. Isenberger said rent proceeds and a number of endowments were set aside for the project. In addition, if annual contingency monies were not used, those funds were placed in accounts dedicated to the new building.
In the age of the internet, libraries have changed some, but one thing has not changed – that is, libraries are still communities’ go-to source for information, with staff knowledgeable about how to access that information, assisting folks seeking specific details.
In addition, among other things, libraries often provide programs for preschoolers and students in early grades, introducing them to a world of knowledge in an educational and entertaining manner.
Congratulations to all those involved in making the addition possible, but especially to board members Mr. Isenberger; Susie Ragan, vice president; Connie DeLuca, treasurer; Cheryl Trujillo, secretary; and Gloria Broudy.
The vision put in place some two decades back is coming to fruition.
Decker fire burns
The Decker Fire some 9 miles south of Salida may be a long-term event.
John Markalunas, incident commander, said recently the fire, which was started by lightning Sept. 8, will be allowed to continue burning and likely will not be extinguished “until the snow flies” later this fall.
U.S. Forest Service officials have said the blaze in the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness is in an area with some 80 percent of dead trees because of beetle kill and blowdown.
Thus the fire will be nature’s way of cleaning up the forest, leaving behind the opportunity for new vegetation to take hold in the burned area.
Crews and a helicopter are on site to help ensure that should the fire expand unexpectedly, barriers are in place to contain the blaze.
Festival now history
The second annual Seven Peaks music festival is now history and to this point appears to have been a success.
No official count has been released at this time. From what’s known publicly, there have not been any major problems related to the event with those attending or issues with neighbors.
The biggest “news” out of the festival was the citation promoter and musician Dierks Bentley received for fishing without a license.
The country music singer owned up to the violation, praised wildlife officers for their handling of the matter and said next year he will be sure to “license-up” before casting out a line.
— MJB