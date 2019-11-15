Dear Editor:
Way to go, Salida and Poncha Springs, and welcome to Colorado Mountain College as full-fledged district members of CMC. For the time being, I will be the Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees member who will be representing Salida and Poncha Springs.
I may be a newly elected member of the CMC Board of Trustees, although I am not new to Colorado Mountain College. I spent 25 glorious years serving the Timberline Campus in Leadville. I call my time at CMC the best six jobs I ever had.
I served as an instructor of business and ski subjects, the assistant campus dean, professor of business, collegewide faculty development coordinator, founder and director of Central Rockies Leadership and Leadership Leadville, and I retired as the campus dean.
During the recent campaign, I spent a very interesting and fulfilling day in the Roaring Fork Valley visiting the following Colorado Mountain College campuses: Aspen, Carbondale, Spring Valley (south of Glenwood Springs), the Glenwood Springs Center and the Rifle Campus.
That evening, I participated in the Glenwood Springs Chamber Issues and Candidates Forum. During my introduction, I shared the highlights of my visits that day and called it the Roaring Fork Valley Synergy and likened it to what could very possibly become the Arkansas Valley Synergy featuring Leadville, Salida, Poncha Springs and possibly Buena Vista in the future.
I truly believe you are going to be a thriving Colorado Mountain College campus, and I look forward over the next four years to working with you and doing what is necessary to ensure your success.
Bob Hartzell,
Leadville