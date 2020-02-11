Facility fees review
Last week Salida School District officials held a meeting to discuss facility use fees for community recreation programs.
District R-32-J Superintendent David Blackburn said the district reviews facilities policies every five years, that the district was trying to achieve consistency in revamping its fee structure, that the district wished to find common values between the district and community on facility use and get feedback on new facility fees put in place last fall.
On the latter – new facility use fees – the district has already received substantial community comment. That is, the new fees are resulting in a number of longtime recreation programs being canceled because sponsors and participants cannot afford new fees the district has imposed.
The meeting serves as a positive step to hear suggestions regarding possible alternatives.
However, the reality is that youth and adult community recreation programs in question and the participants involved cannot afford the new rates.
The district and in particular school board members need to take a step back. While the winter recreation season has only a few weeks left, the district needs to look at policies for summer and next fall and winter, the 2020-21 school year.
Officials should review what other similar school districts are doing in rural communities that do not have community rec centers and rely on public school districts for recreational facilities.
As noted in this space last month, the district is a part of the community, which means supporting community programs that are an integral part of the community’s fabric and quality of life.
An unusual tourney
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is sponsoring a six-months-long fishing tournament on Blue Mesa Reservoir designed to reduce lake trout predation on kokanee fry.
The contest features a number of categories based on lake trout caught and fish heads turned in with cash prizes totaling some $10,000.
The idea is to improve the numbers of kokanee in the reservoir by reducing numbers of lake trout, in particular lake trout 24 inches or smaller, which consume the largest number of kokanee fry.
Removing the limit on trout permitted to be taken – not to mention a 180-day tournament – is unusual. Typically, fish and game managers place strict limits on fish, especially trout.
Anglers will be interested in who wins cash but also in the results at contest conclusion.
Conduit gets start
Some 57 years after it was first authorized, the Arkansas Valley Conduit will begin construction.
At the urging of the state’s two senators, Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet, and Reps. Scott Tipton and Ken Buck, the Bureau of Reclamation budgeted $28 million to start construction of a project that will provide water to Colorado communities along the Arkansas River east of Pueblo.
Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt, recently appointed to the Colorado Water Conservation Board, said the board has pledged $100 million to the $500 million project.
While the funding covers only about a fourth of the conduit’s total cost, it is a start and will provide clean water to thousands of residents of small towns downstream of Pueblo.
Inspiring swimmer
Best wishes to Salidan Sophia Herzog, training for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center. Hers is an inspiring story, one the community will be watching with interest.
— MJB