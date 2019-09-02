Dear Editor:
I’m currently in the midst of a construction project on my home. But as they, “the best-laid plans, etc. etc.,” expenses have spiraled up.
So, I was sitting by the Arkansas the other day, feeling sorry for myself as I watched kayakers, tubers and stand-up paddleboarders go chugging along, bumping and thumping in the current, eventually, pulling up slowly just past the F Street bridge. Then hauling their watercraft back upstream to put in, to begin again, to make something wonderful happen, “A chance to ride the light, until it fades” (Walt Wilkens).
It occurred to me that this is a kind of metaphor for life.
Think about it: By accident of nature we enter the world through a random series of events and circumstances. As we grow up and take on responsibility for our lives, we realize the chance factors in life are mind boggling.
We learn to go with the flow, we have intermittently wonderful times, but sometimes we get sucked into discordant rapids and have to roll with the punches, but in the end we get ashore and try to make the fight our own. We go back upstream and take the challenge over again.
So, it seems to me that life is like riding a kayak or paddleboard – you can keep your balance standing still and floating in one place. Sure it’s safe, it gives you something to do, but it doesn’t get you anywhere. You’re experiencing life more like a barnacle.
If you want something better to come along you have to keep moving, take a chance, participate, experience life. I like to feel I have control of my life, but recent events remind me I don’t. Things happen, good things, bad things, things that take us in directions we never intended, and we are expected to remain flexible, resilient, open to possibilities even in the face of disruptive challenges. I think the best you can do is try to dance to whatever rhythm life proposes.
There is a wonderful line from the movie “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” that goes, “Everything will be all right in the end. So if it is not all right, then it is not yet the end.”
Or, as Mason Williams once said, “Isn’t life beautiful; isn’t life gay. Isn’t life the perfect thing to pass the time away.”
But frankly it’s exhausting. In the end I just celebrate surviving. I said that.
Tinker-Paul Silver,
Howard