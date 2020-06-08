Our sincere thanks to the Rev. Jim Williams, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3820, American Legion Post No. 64 and the Marine Corps League for the graveside service.
We wish to extend our extreme gratitude to Jeff Graf, Brandi Veltri and the staff of Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home, as well as Dr. Joel Schaler, Dr. Matt Burkley and the staff at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center and Heart of the Rockies Homes Health and Hospice for the compassionate care.
A Christian Mass to celebrate his life will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church when the restrictions are lifted.
Lois Martinez, Valarie Martinez and Walter Barczak, Curtiss Martinez, Scott and Cindy Martinez, Adrienne and Jim Weber and families