Another Memorial Day weekend has passed with all of its modified flag ceremonies and cemetery tributes, travel, safer-at-home picnics, family get-togethers and all the other events that mark the beginning of summer.
Unfortunately, far too many take for granted the simple fact that none of the things we do in America would be possible without the sacrifice of our veterans. Since America’s birth, the freedoms we enjoy have been paid for by patriots’ blood. America has always had its challenges, but I still firmly believe it remains the “land of the free and the home of the brave.” I would not want to live anywhere else.
A phrase from another Memorial Day tradition came to mind as legislators returned to the Capitol this week: “Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines.” On Tuesday, 100 competitors revved up for the restart of the second session of the 72nd Colorado General Assembly.
About 60 percent of the “race” had been completed when the “COVID Crash” shut down the Capitol. Now, with the pedal to the metal, and 3¼ pages of new safety protocols in place, the race is on to finish out the session.
Believe it or not, the Joint Budget Committee has actually prepared a budget cutting more than $3 billion to be considered by the Legislature. With those budget cuts looming large, many bills destined to be postponed indefinitely and passionate partisan disagreements over where the state should be going, the road will be a bumpy one. Hopefully, unlike the Indy 500, the Capitol competitors will not end up going in circles.
Like an Orkin man on steroids, House committees went on a rampage to kill (official term is “postpone indefinitely”) nearly every “pesky” bill left on their agendas. For example, of 10 bills heard in the House Education Committee Tuesday, only one survived.
Similar exterminations took place in other extended committee hearings throughout the remainder of the week. The process also began on the budget (the Long Bill), so floor work is expected to last into the weekend. Third reading on the budget is tentatively scheduled for Saturday.
Republicans have been working hard to keep the K-12 funding vehicle from winding up a wreck. For the approximately 40 percent of our working parents with school-aged children, getting schools back open is critical. We had a child care crisis before COVID-19. Working parents cannot return to the workplace if schools are not open for their children. Economic recovery and academic recovery are joined at the hip.
The good news is that full-day kindergarten is still a part of the K-12 package. Unfortunately, K-12 funding as a whole is getting jammed against the wall. At this point, it appears K-12 will suffer a net loss of approximately $50 million and the $225 million annual state PERA contribution will disappear. A pit stop to assess the damage will not happen until the checkered flag is waved at the end of the session.
How long will the restarted session last? At this point, only the Lord knows, and I think he might be wondering a little at this point. As a result of the recent lawsuit ruling, the Legislature could (and I emphasize could) complete the total of 120 days.
If that were to be the case, the Legislature would have a maximum of 52 days remaining. Most wagering folks are betting on three weeks to finish out the business of passing a balanced budget and a School Finance Bill. Realistically, it will be up to the Democrats if the race is called early.
As we move forward to finish this session, I am reminded of parts of the chorus to an old George Jones song: “Well, the race is on and here comes pride up the backstretch …the race is on and it looks like heartache, and the winner loses all.”
A process of cutting more than $3 billion goes deeper than reining in governmental spending – there will be intense heartache and no real winners.
With the session back in progress, it is going to be really crazy. If you could get through COVID-19 security, this historical process would be amazing to witness. Short of being there in person, feel free to call my office in the Capitol at 303-866-2747 or send me an email: wilsonforhd60@gmail.com or james.wilson.house@state.co.us.
Republican Jim Wilson of Salida represents Colorado House District 60.