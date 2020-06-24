Dear Editor:
I just got done reading the family-paid-for memorial “Martinez Trash Company Founder Passes, Family Legacy Lives On” about my friend John Martinez. I was very sad to hear of his passing and will always remember him fondly.
When I first moved to Salida the summer of 1973, John was the first person I met and we became friends right away. John was also the last person I saw and spoke to on my way out of town in 1991.
John was coming down the alley collecting trash when he saw me just about to leave and came running. With tears he hugged me and said, “I just hate this” referring to my having to leave for a job in Seattle.
I know that John will be remembered by many who have the same feelings I have for him. I am surprised that The Mountain Mail didn’t put this article on the front page because of John’s many friends and his contributions to the community.
Kenneth Dahl,
Helena, Oklahoma