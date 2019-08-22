Dear Editor:
Although it is misattributed to Mark Twain, “It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know that ain’t so” is excellent advice. Just this past weekend Joe Biden said, “We chose truth over facts.” Really?
Many forget that reason based on pragmatism and scientific method is based more on the framing of questions rather than cementing answers. The idea is framed as a hypothesis. Then one attempts to disprove the hypothesis. If it cannot be disproved, it is perhaps true.
For years I have maintained, “If it can be expressed in numbers it might be true; if it cannot, it is at best opinion.
Many letters reduce to “my expert can beat up your expert.” My university taught us to question everything, even our professors. We were taught reliance on original sources.
Several politicians have advanced “Medicare for all.” Examining the costs and proposed taxes discloses that were every billionaire taxed an additional $1 million annually, it would pay for 90 minutes of the program. Take all of the wealth of every billionaire, and nine months would be funded. There are simply not enough billionaires. The middle class would have to bear the burdensome costs.
A writer suggested that money could be better spent on “Head Start.” A study funded by the Department of Health and Human Services showed that there was “No lasting effect on test scores” (Fyer, Levitt (2004) U of Chicago).
Publicity that USA debt was growing by $100 million/hour was criticized because the author used coming year projections. Using the most recent completed year data, the actual figure was $99 million/hour. Our country rebelled because of “no taxation without representation.” Burdening the yet unborn would seem to conform to that objection.
The constant suggestion is that all problems can be solved by spending more money on them. In 1955 spending on education was about $2,000 per student per year. My grade school class (1955-Chicago Public School) resulted in at least five doctorates and with two serving on university faculties. In constant 2008 dollars, the current spending is over $10,000 yet test scores have not improved.
I would remind that if you read it or see it in the media it is because someone wants you to see it. Your thinking is under assault. Just this past week a careful, professional journalist wrote, “In Dayton, the shooter was described as a nice young guy ...” Really?
Dr. J. Curtis Kovacs,
Salida