Dear Editor:
On Tuesday night the Chaffee County Planning Commission was presented with the development plans for Cool Clear Waters, a townhouse development along the banks of the Arkansas River. Kudos to our Planning Commission for taking a thoughtful approach and deciding to continue the discussion until their Sept. 24 meeting.
From where the Arkansas River leaves Browns Canyon National Monument at Stone Bridge to the Fremont County line, there are only 4 miles of river that do not run along either U.S. 285, through the town of Salida or along U.S. 50. This is the 4 miles from the Big Bend Recreation Site to town. At Big Bend the river leaves U.S. 285 and winds through rural ranchlands and rural wetlands until it reaches town.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife identified this special area years ago and developed five protected sites within this rural 4-mile area. Along this beautiful stretch of river are the Big Bend Recreation Site and boat ramp, the upper Big Bend State Wildlife and Fishing Easement, the lower Big Bend State Wildlife and Fishing Easement, the Mount Ouray State Wildlife Area and the Mount Ouray Fishing Easement.
Nowhere else in the lower river corridor is there such a high concentration of protected CPW sites for public use. The Cool Clear Waters proposed townhomes sit right in the middle of these protected rural CPW sites.
If approved, the proposed Cool Clear Water townhouse development will be the very first of its kind in a very rural area of the Arkansas River, surrounded by hayfields and cattle and dirt roads.
As proposed, they are to be 35 feet high and 4,000 square feet, overlooking the river. They have proposed mechanical elevators called inclinators, running up and down the sides of the hill above the river.
This will set the precedent for us to see townhomes like this along our river corridor from Big Bend all the way to the city of Salida, just like Vail or Aspen.
At the Planning Commission meeting the commissioners talked about a site visit. I urge the commissioners to please visit this site before you make such a precedent-setting decision.
I also urge the community to attend the Sept. 24 meeting and voice your opinion.
Don Dubin,
Salida