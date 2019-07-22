Dear Editor:
If you go on a walk away from town and agricultural fields and look around you at the ground in open areas, quite likely you are seeing native grasses, shrubs and wildflowers that are adapted to the high altitude, dry climate.
The grasses look dry and grow in little bunches; there may be a few different kinds of these tough little grasses, and they are just exactly right. This native ground cover is doing a splendid job of holding the topsoil in place while providing forage for grazing wildlife, and shelter and shade for small creatures.
Don’t take this native ground cover for granted. When you build a house, for example, if you scrape your lot and strip the land of this native cover, you will have weeds grow. It is an absolute given. And you will have to contend with your weed crop for years and years and years. Your topsoil will blow away and weeds will thrive, and the land will not regrow the native ground cover again without help.
It’s not impossible – you can get back your native grasses – but it will take work. So don’t scrape your land to begin with. If you scrape a half-acre of the native ground cover off, you will have a half-acre of weeds. They will grow up, then go to seed, and then blowing in the wind, they will find any square foot of disturbed land to make new weeds on. Leave the native ground cover there, instead.
If you are a new home builder, please give careful thought to how you will preserve as much of the native ground cover as you can. It’s attractive, it looks just right for arid mountain country, and it’s doing a service. The native grasses, little wildflowers and shrubs like chamisa and sage are your xeriscape garden without having to do anything.
If you do have a field of weeds, and you would love to get your land back to native ground cover, start at one of the local plant nurseries for guidance.
There is also a wonderful publication from Colorado Parks and Wildlife called “Native Plant Revegetation Guide for Colorado,” and another good resource is Colorado Waterwise. Getting your land back to native, with all its benefits and beauty, can be done. It takes time, effort and money, but it’s well worth it.
Susan Roebuck,
Salida