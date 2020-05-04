A cure is out there.

Dear Editor:
Today’s epistle is brought to you by the letter A. A stands for antibodies.
Recently, there’ve been reports about antibody testing for SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 virus. In California, 2-4 percent tested positive and in New York City, 21 percent of those tested were positive.
Taken at face value, these results suggest SARS-CoV-2 is more widespread than indicated by testing for presence of the virus itself. Which makes COVID-19 appear to be a far less serious disease with a much lower mortality rate.
However, what antibody testing in California and NYC really means is unclear. That’s due to likelihood of “false positives” that complicate interpretation of results. Many things can cause false positives. The data have not been peer reviewed and antibody reagents used in these studies may not be SARS-CoV-2-specific.
At least four human coronaviruses are responsible for 15-25 percent of common colds. Antibody testing may simply reveal previous exposure to those common coronaviruses, not SARS-CoV-2. Reported percentages in California (and perhaps NYC) likely include many false positives and may also reflect selection bias in subject recruitment.
The main reason news reports of antibody studies are so widespread and have been accepted at face value is dumbing down of major news outlets. There used to be some good science reporters working for the media. Today, media employ few, if any, science reporters.
The far-right interpretation of antibody test results is that COVID-19 is no worse than influenza and we should immediately open everything and return to normal business. Unfortunately, even if antibody test results were true, presence of antibodies may not reflect immunity to COVID-19. We don’t yet understand what makes one immune to COVID-19.
I’ve run a business and had to meet a payroll. I share the frustration we all feel about restrictions on activities. But now is definitely not the time to return to business as usual.
If you look at COVID-19 incidence in Chaffee County, relatively few new cases have been reported in recent days outside Columbine Manor (as I write). This is because, by and large, our citizenry has followed social distancing guidelines.
Social distancing is all we have at the moment to combat COVID-19. In my last letter, I cautioned against using anti-malarial drugs touted by Trump. Since then, the first clinical trial results have indicated not only do these dangerous drugs not work against COVID-19, but more died when treated with these drugs.
Please, and in my wildest imagination I never thought I’d have to say this, don’t follow Trump’s latest advice to drink or inject yourself with bleach or Lysol.
There’s reason to be hopeful. The medical research community is working tirelessly to find effective treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. In fact, there is a recent study suggesting an “old-fashioned” method for developing vaccines, using inactivated viruses, is effective in treating the disease in monkeys (human clinical trials underway).
A cure is out there.
Dr. Frank Waxman,
Salida
Professor emeritus, Department of Microbiology & Immunology,
University of Oklahoma
Health Sciences Center