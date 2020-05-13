Dear Editor:
I am writing to express my uneasiness about Salida City Council’s unanimous approval on first reading to allow open alcohol containers in Riverside and Centennial parks.
I understand the motivation is to help restaurants and bars that have been especially hard hit during the COVID-19 business closings, and I applaud the council for their compassion and efforts to address this issue. I, too, am deeply concerned about the financial struggle our local business community is facing.
However, I would urge the council to rethink its decision when it comes to the final vote. Besides the inequitable support this plan gives to bars and restaurants – what about motels and other retail businesses? – my primary reasons for opposing this measure are twofold.
The first concerns youth exposure. Allowing alcohol consumption in these parks, which are extensively used by young people, will further the normalization of alcohol use when Salida’s rates of youth substance use are already one of the highest in the state.
And not only will children and teens be constantly exposed to adults drinking, and possibly overdrinking, they will also have more opportunities to get hold of alcohol from unthinking adults.
The second reason concerns enforcement and the increased burden this will place on local law enforcement. The Salida police chief recently commented that regulating who purchased alcohol from restaurants and bars versus liquor stores or brought from home will be extremely difficult if not impossible.
Also, there will be an increased likelihood of intoxicated people walking or driving to and from the parks as well as the increased likelihood of other crime.
Again, I urge the council to reconsider its stance when this issue comes up for a final vote, and thank you for hearing my opinion.
Mike Orrill,
Salida