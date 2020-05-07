Dear Editor:
I am pleased to offer my endorsement for Jo Reese. Jo is running for a contested seat for Sangre de Cristo board of directors.
This seat she is running for serves Lake/Chaffee County outside of Buena Vista town limits.
The changes coming down from Tri-State (provider for Sangre de Cristo) are extensive. I’ve known Jo for over two years, and she is very interested in transparency and informing the members of Tri-States’ direction and our options for influencing those decisions that match the citizens.
You should see the ballots within the next two weeks. Email me if you would like to participate in a Zoom meeting with Jo: Energy4you100@gmail.com
Chris Martin,
Buena Vista