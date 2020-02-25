Grant will help meet rural health needs
A $700,000 grant to Solvista Health adds up to a significant step toward a comprehensive regional assessment center for treatment of mental health and substance use needs in Central Colorado’s mountain communities.
The grant from AspenPointe and Colorado Office of Behavioral Health will be used to help meet Solvista Health’s goal to raise $6.5 million for a facility to be located on the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center campus in Salida.
Construction is expected to start this summer with completion slated for early 2021.
The facility will serve Chaffee, Custer, Fremont, Lake, Park and other surrounding counties while the grant is specifically designed to support development of a substance abuse withdrawal management and recovery center.
Solvista CEO Brian Turner said rural Colorado has a “13,000-square-mile doughnut hole” across the middle of the state in appropriate behavioral health services.
He said the state ranks in the top 10 nationally for rates of drug and alcohol problems yet stands among the highest for unmet treatment needs.
The state’s rural areas “have never had the appropriate higher levels of care,” Mr. Turner said, with those needing a higher level of care in the region forced to travel to Denver, Colorado Springs or Grand Junction to receive treatment.
“It’s time that changes.”
With the connection between substance use, mental health and overall health, he said Solvista teamed up with local partners and community leaders “to design an option that will provide an integrated, comprehensive approach.”
Solvista’s Tammy Moruzzi said plans call for an inpatient substance withdrawal management unit where patients can have their long-term needs assessed and a treatment plan formulated. She said the facility will provide resources for patients to stay in the community close to their support systems while recovery paths are developed.
The Region 13 Substance Abuse Regional Coalition has been involved in planning for the project. Dave Henson, Chaffee County human services director, said the county is “thrilled to be a partner in this effort alongside so many others.”
He said some 50 public and private entities have signed on in support of the grant, sharing a goal of making “our community a healthy, thriving place for everyone to live, work and play.”
The grant was made possible by passage of HB 19-1287, sponsored by Rep. Jim Wilson, (R-Salida). The bill was crafted by the Legislature’s Opioid and Substance Use Disorder Interim Committee and had broad bipartisan support, passing the Colorado Senate with a unanimous vote.
“Fighting for rural Colorado is a constant battle here at the Capitol,” Rep. Wilson said, adding “it’s nice to win one” for the state’s rural folks, noting it’s especially gratifying because the grant is such a significant amount.
Thanks to Rep. Wilson for sponsoring the legislation which made the grant possible and to all those who had a hand in supporting the proposal.
When complete next year, the assessment center will provide much needed mental health care for patients throughout the region.
Congrats, thanks
For some 17 years, The Mountain Mail’s Vickie Sue Vigil has served as president of the Salida Business Alliance, helping local merchants meet challenges and better serve this community.
Congratulations and thanks, Vickie, for your service, for your leadership over the years, and best wishes to new SBA President Angel Rowell and to the association for the continuing good work.
—MJB