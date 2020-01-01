Dear Editor:
The holiday season is but a warm memory, and the Holiday Park Sisterhood will soon begin reviewing dozens of scholarship applications from Salida High School seniors.
This year, thanks to generous contributions and tree adoptions from our community, two SHS students will receive needed college scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each.
Although the weather was iffy, the annual display of trees was set up with invaluable assistance from the crews of Altamont Landscaping, Co. and Collegiate Peaks Electric Co.
Special thanks to awesome volunteer Dan Sack, Salida High School Student Council, National Honor Society, SHS football team and the Interact Club, who all stepped up to the plate and helped this year. Also a special thanks to Tom and Linda Richey, Kathryn Hardgrave, Tom Bomer and Billy Howard for their volunteer help.
The Mountain Mail supported the community initiative wholeheartedly, as always, with articles and advertising.
The menorah as always is a great addition to the park.
We are grateful to those individuals, entities and businesses without whom we would not have been able to erect the display for the benefit of the community.
To those who adopted and decorated trees, your memory trees touched many hearts, your business trees demonstrated strong support for the project, and the nonprofit organization trees reminded us what a uniquely caring and supportive community we enjoy.
Salida residents and visitors alike admire Holiday Park and are uplifted by the sparkle it adds to downtown Salida during the holiday season.
We have considered it a privilege to participate, derive much pleasure from the act and sincerely thank everyone who helped make it happen.
After 15 years of putting the park together, we are now disbanding as a Holiday Park group. Starting in January we will be looking for another group of volunteers to take over the setup and take-down of the park for 2020 and the future. Hopefully there is a nonprofit or service group who will want to keep the tradition alive.
We will be available next November to make it an easy transition. If interested, please contact Vickie Sue Vigil, 719-539-6691.
The Holiday Park Sisterhood: Leah Underwood, Wanda Butera, Pam Wedige, Theresa Casey, Susan Matthews, Vickie Sue Vigil and special helper Dan Sack