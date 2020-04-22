Dear Editor:
COVID-19 is not a joke. It is a serious respiratory disease that has no cure. I am missing part of my lung and take great offense at those who ignore the health of all Americans.
For example, the man is Safeway about one week ago without a mask who sneered at me as I backed up for social distancing. He apparently didn’t care about not only himself but everyone else.
The most offensive is the woman protester in Michigan who was more concern about her gray hair showing than the life of her neighbors. I am not a violent person, so I have to squelch a desire to do some harm to those selfish few.
As the saying goes, “You can’t fix stupid.”
Louise Fish,
Salida