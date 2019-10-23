Dear Editor:
Let’s start with a few agreed-upon facts:
The questionnaire/survey created and circulated to 4,597 registered voters in the Salida School District intended to evaluate voter understanding of proposition 5A (Colorado Mountain College annexation with Salida School District), was invalid – it was a loosely organized opinion piece.
The response rate was only 16 percent, or 738, of the school district’s registered voters. It did not provide a “general undertone of the electorate,” as was suggested by the school district.
Also, this tax measure could have been defined and offered as either a bond or a mill levy override. If a bond, proceeds are legally restricted, i.e., they must be used to fund building construction, additions and/or repairs. If a mill levy override, proceeds are deposited into the school district’s general fund and can be used for any operating expense, i.e., salaries, benefits, cost/budget overruns, etc. Proposition 5A is a mill levy override, and there are no limitations or controls over proceed use.
Mill levies (as a percentage) are assessed on (multiplied by) real property values (biennial third-party estimates) and are administered by the Chaffee County assessor. In real dollars, the more your residence is worth (an intangible), the more you will pay (a tangible “out of pocket” expense).
I own a home in the Salida School District on which I pay for and fund both bonds and mill levies via my real property taxes. So, let me also offer a recent and related quote: “Yes, there are space concerns,” said Rachael Pokrandt, CMC dean and vice president, regarding their feasibility assessment of annexing the Salida School District.
As a registered voter considering my vote on proposition 5A, will I have any assurance that a bond will not be immediately sought in order to fund the additional space that was already declared as being needed in conjunction with the proposed annexation?
The question is not whether education is valuable, but rather whether voters deserve clarity when being asked to make an impactful long-term financial decision.
I believe that we deserve that much, and that has not yet occurred here.
Erick Miller,
Salida