Dear Editor:
Reply to “Carbon capture doesn’t fit in with Xcel’s double dipping energy plan” op-ed in the July 31 Mountain Mail.
Jon Caldara’s guest opinion criticizing Xcel’s plan to shut down Comanche Nos. 1 and 2 in Pueblo and build solar and wind generation as a replacement deserves some clarification.
First of all, the growing presence of CO2 in our shared atmosphere is not an “environmental” issue like sulfur or NOx that can be fixed locally, or even plastic pollution of the oceans. Greenhouse gases are changing our worldwide climate in ways that will not be easily reversed for centuries.
“Environmentalist” bashing makes little sense in this arena; we’re facing a question of what our next generations’ lives will look like.
On the point that Xcel will ”double dip” by making customers pay for the amortization of Comanche Nos. 1 and 2 after shutdown and also the new carbon-free generating capacity, the only way the plan proposed to the Department of Energy (DOE) by the oil industry is financially feasible is through a provision included in the February 2018 tax bill.
That provision puts IRS Section 45Q, the part that grants tax credits for burying CO2 for secondary oil recovery, on steroids. Under the plan proposed to DOE, Xcel would be paid for the CO2 delivered to the Permian Basin in West Texas plus upward of $10 billion in carbon capture tax credits paid for by those working families Mr. Caldara mentioned. I’d call that double dipping with a big second scoop for petroleum producers.
Finally, consider the so-called 25 percent lower CO2 emissions claimed for carbon capture. The alternate plan for the Comanche plant conveniently fails to consider the oil that is forced up using the captured CO2 that’s pumped to Texas.
Simple math shows that when that oil is refined and burned as gas and diesel, it would release as much CO2 as the fraction captured and pumped into the ground. That’s like getting pulled over for speeding and telling the officer, “Oh, I only count the first 55 mph.” Overall the project is a net CO2 producer.
As to the claim that “Oil drilling is happening no matter what they do with Comanche …,” Baker-Hughes recently reported a decline in rig count so far in 2019 of 11 percent.
What we do now determines the kind of world our grandchildren inherit. Fortunately, many of us realize that it’s certain they will encounter dangerous changes in food supply, health problems from mosquito-borne diseases and more if we continue down our current carbon-burning path.
There is one viable option right now, which is to keep carbon in the ground (which is exactly what the Xcel plan does) and buy some time to either develop new technology to manage the changes we’re now seeing, or find a plan to adapt to a hotter Earth.
Willim Dorfeld,
Salida