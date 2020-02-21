Wildfire plan forming
Earlier this month county commissioners approved the Chaffee County Wildfire Protection Plan, what’s being touted as the first of its kind in Colorado.
A key provision in the plan is that treating 5 to 10 percent of county land could reduce risks to community assets by 50 to 70 percent.
In a Mail story, Cindy Williams, who chairs the county’s Common Ground commission, defined community assets as human life, drinking water supplies, critical infrastructure, private homes, habitat, recreational features such as Monarch Mountain and the Arkansas River.
She notes that the plan cannot prevent a wildfire. As was obvious last fall, the lightning-caused Decker Fire burned south of Salida for nearly six weeks, causing significant disruptions in the city and downstream U.S. 50 communities Wellsville, Swissvale, Howard and Coaldale, primarily from smoke and evacuation orders over several days.
What the plan would do is focus on protecting key community assets by building fire breaks, removing dead and down trees and expanding defensive space around homes.
She said the plan’s first priority is the area to the south and southwest of Salida, from the western edge of the Decker Fire burn area on Methodist Mountain some 10 miles to Poncha Pass, specifically in areas where terrain is more accessible compared to steeper, less accessible areas.
Other critical areas Ms. Williams identified were the Mount Princeton-Chalk Creek area including the hot springs resort complex, the Mesa Antero area and Mesa Antero Estates and the area from the base of Mount Shavano to Poncha Springs and Poncha Pass.
Funding for the work would come from the .25 percent 1A sales tax approved by voters in November 2018. To recap, the question called for a minimum of 25 percent of revenue to go toward strengthening forest health, preserving water quality and protecting communities from wildfire, 25 percent to supporting farms, ranches and rural landscapes and 5 percent toward managing growth impacts including growth in recreation.
In practical terms what this means is, of the approximately $1 million the tax generates, commissioners would be able to earmark up to 70 percent – or about $700,000 in current tax revenues – from the tax question toward mitigating wildfire impacts.
Ms. Williams said the program “is leveraging public funds by a 7-1 margin.” This means, in theory – and we emphasize “in theory” – the county could have some $4.9 million for forest health work, if commissioners designate the full amount possible to forest and wildfire-related projects and the county is able to leverage public funds with grants by the 7-1 margin.
In addition, at the discretion of commissioners, the county could choose to hold funds for a year or two to build revenues for larger, more costly projects. The county already has banked the first year of tax revenues collected from the .25 percent tax.
As Ms. Williams said, the Protection Plan is still in planning stages and work is being done to develop grants.
She noted that the plan will track all funds coming to the county through grants and how funds are spent through annual public reports.
Given that the funds are up to the discretion of county commissioners, the annual reports and ongoing reports as programs develop and funds are disbursed are most important.
Equally important are meeting notices where the public is informed in advance of committee meetings and discussions which will frame recommendations to commissioners on projects and potential expenditures.
The wildfire plan appears to be off to a solid start on protecting key areas of the county.
— MJB