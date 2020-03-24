Dear Editor:
Where hard evidence is lacking, speculation and innuendo abound.
One of the most insidious features of this current viral disease threatening humans is that it threatens selectively.
Some people are completely unaffected and unaware of harboring the virus, such as several professional basketball players who recently tested positive, leading to the cancellation (postponement?) of the 2020 NBA season, while others start with a runny nose and fever and end up on a ventilator gasping their last breath three days later, while their desperate families wail behind windows, forbidden to embrace their beloved in their final distress because of quarantine restrictions.
The recent commentary by Merle Bararanczyk (March 20) asked why the illness is seen so often in persons that are supposedly “least at risk.”
Good question. The truth is that we have way more questions than answers currently about COVID-19 because we cannot visualize our invisible enemy due to a lack of information.
Without the ability to test reliably, we don’t know where the virus lurks. The variability in presentation and symptomology makes it impossible to diagnose by clinical examination alone.
We don’t really understand how it spreads or how long it will plague us or what its mutation frequency is, or which of us it prefers: old vs. young, male vs. female, urban or rural. Republican or Democrat maybe?
Everyone has heard of the testing shortages, which I personally can assure you are every bit as bad as you’ve read in the news.
The test itself involves inserting a cotton swab deeply into an unfortunate nostril, all the way to the nasopharynx where the virus usually begins invading the respiratory tract.
Most patients don’t enjoy this. Still, most people will gladly undergo the procedure in exchange for a reliable result, positive or negative, because the information is the first and most important piece of data we can use to fight back against the the infection.
We rely on laboratory techniques to help us visualize the otherwise unseen enemy, plus epidemiological science to understand its movement pattern, then, using advanced biochemical techniques, eventually we can dissect and diagram the molecular structure and devise vaccines or other targeted strategies to subdue our microbial adversaries.
The lack of testing ability is an embarrassing failure of our medical system and our government. Anthony Fauci should have been barging into Trump’s office, grabbing him by both ears and shouting into his face “circle the wagons and load the rifles, the enemy is upon us!” But instead we got caught without a stirrup on a bronco. We’re in for a rough ride.
Dr. Vince Stack,
Salida