Dear Editor:
We are approaching the busiest shopping seasoan of the year, and I am writing to make fellow Salidans aware of an opportunity to help fund education in our community at no cost to you.
In our community there is an organization called Support Our Salida Schools. SOSS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, tax-exempt organization of citizens that works to increase private support for educational activities in the Salida School District.
The proceeds raised by this organization benefit Salida school students and staff personnel by supporting activities not funded by tax dollars. SOSS aims to promote creative approaches to education through private grants and community involvement.
For an example of what we do, this past month SOSS funded Salida High School’s English and social studies classes to the tune of $400 to purchase headphones to help provide students the opportunity to learn through audio resources such as speeches and podcasts as well as create their own multimedia projects. This will support kids in grades nine to 12.
In addition this year SOSS is funding a play called “Stand Still and Look Stupid,” the story of Hedy Lamarr. Ms. Lamarr was a Hollywood legend who was a pioneer in the discovery of Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth technology and TV remote controls.
Theater is a powerful tool for social change and acts as a mirror to society and culture. This funding will bring a nontraditional show to kids who may not normally attend theater. This show will be seen by both Salida Middle School students and SHS students. SOSS is proud to fund $650 to create this opportunity for our community’s kids.
Here’s an easy way to be involved. Living in a rural area, sooner or later many residents and businesses purchase things on Amazon.com. Amazon has a program call Amazon Smiles. This is a simple and automatic way to support your favorite organization every time you shop Amazon. The AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5 percent of the purchase price from your eligible AmazonSmile purchases.
To shop at AmazonSmile simply go to smile.amazon.com from the web browser on your computer or mobile device. Then choose your favorite charity – in this case we hope you’ll choose SOSS – and you are good to go.
If you are of the mindset to just make a direct, tax-exempt donation to SOSS, please make out a check to Support Our Salida Schools and send it to: Stotler and Young, Attn.: Danny Stotler, 1208 C St., Salida, CO 81201.
Or stop by and hand deliver it for a thank you and a handshake.
Happy holidays!
Support Our Salida Schools board: Ilona Witty, Ed Lambert, Ken Brandon, Monty Holmes, Kylie Holmes, Danny Stotler, Joel McBride and Rob White