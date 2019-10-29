Dear Editor:
When I called my daughter, Abby, who is in college, today to share that Larry Archuleta had died, she responded with dismay, “Larry the Lion died, Mom? How very sad.”
Young adults who grew up in Salida and attended Longfellow Elementary School fondly spoke of him as “Larry the Lion.” That’s a fitting term of affection for the man who worked tirelessly to clean our school, making it a welcoming and attractive place.
Larry was also fearless. He stood up for his convictions and didn’t back down.
This Lion had a warm and kind heart, too. He showed love every time he climbed on the roof to retrieve balls and clothes, mopped and polished the floors, cleaned up messes, painted and fixed the pipes and lights. He was so pleased to cover the walls of the cafeteria with his art so kids could have a pleasant place to eat.
In the cold hours before dawn he shoveled snow off the sidewalks. Larry had boundless energy and worked hours and hours year-round to do his best for our school and community.
When you needed a helping hand he would be there. He paused and talked beyond pleasantries as he genuinely cared. He embodied the power of the human spirit. From humble beginnings he transformed his life to have meaning and purpose.
Thank you, Larry, for your extraordinary example. How blessed we are to have had a Lion in our midst.
Lorita Groover,
Longfellow Elementary School teacher