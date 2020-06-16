Act now to avoid post-fire flooding
Property owners who live on or between CR 101, the Bear Creek Road, and CR 110 are advised to take precautions now to limit potential damage resulting from post-fire flooding below the Decker Fire burn area.
The Arkansas River Watershed Collaborative recommends residents take action now before the start of the summer monsoon season.
Funded by the Natural Resource Conservation Service, the Emergency Watershed Protection Program will assist landowners with recovery and preparation of property vulnerable to flooding.
Through the program, property owners can get help with engineering, construction and mitigation work to reduce risks of flooding to their homes or cutting off escape routes.
What’s important here is property owners get started now before the rainy season arrives and a downpour saturates the burn area.
A rainstorm in the Coaldale area caused flash flooding damage a couple of years after the 2016 Hayden Pass Fire. A similar storm in the area south and east of Salida on Methodist Mountain could cause similar problems.
The collaborative recommends that draws, drainages and low-lying areas below the Decker burn area be free of any kind of debris. Branches and downed trees, yard trimmings, trash, abandoned vehicles, old tires and scrap metal – all should be removed.
While meteorologists say this summer’s monsoon season is not expected to be especially significant, it can take from three to five years for the risk of post-fire flooding to be reduced as vegetation returns to the burned area.
In addition, the collaborative recommends that all property owners below the burn scar consider getting Federal Emergency Management Agency flood insurance.
In the event of a storm residents and those recreating in the area below the burn scar should immediately get to high ground.
Trails should not be used and normally dry gullies which do not typically have water running through them can see flooding from man-made structures such as bridges, berms and dams diverting water into them.
Revegetation is the most important element in reducing flood dangers, but new replacement growth takes several years to take hold.
In the meantime, property owners below the burn area are at risk and need to take steps to protect their property from flooding.
An August FIBArk?
It won’t exactly be the same Salida summer festival with a parade, Hooligan Race, vendors and carnival and near-nonstop music in Riverside Park – and not to mention peak water flows – but there will be a 2020 version of FIBArk after all.
After consulting with health officials, the FIBArk board announced last week that the 72nd running of the race will be held the weekend of Aug. 8-9.
Instead of encouraging spectators to watch events in person, as in the past, this year’s races will be live-streamed so the community and fans worldwide can catch the action.
According to FIBArk’s Alli Gober, events will remain “nimble and flexible” and subject to what’s happening with the coronavirus locally, in Colorado and the nation. She said the board is “hopeful and excited to keep the FIBArk tradition alive and bring more fun into summer for the community.”
After 70-plus years it is indeed important to run the race, even if all the activities that usually go with the whitewater events on the Arkansas are canceled. An August FIBArk whitewater race keeps the consecutive string going.
— MJB