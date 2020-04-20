Dear Editor:
I am rather outspoken and genuinely concerned about the direction of this country under the leadership of this Republican administration. In my letters to the editor I try to make my points in a humorous way. What better way to criticize Trump than to bury him with jokes, ridicule and satirizing him?
But, one person’s humor is another’s name calling or personal attack. A very subjective area and one I need to be more attentive to.
I respect opposing opinions posted on social media and the press, including Merle’s outspoken opinions in The Mountain Mail. I may not agree with them but reading or hearing opinions I don’t agree with helps me understand where we disagree. It forces me to justify my thinking. Open free expression of opinions is called the cornerstone of democracy.
We live in a strange time when the president of the United States engages in name calling and makes personal attacks in tweets and at public rallies, calling news journalists “enemies of the people.” It is hard to remain polite and refrain from criticizing the president in the same manner he does when rallying his followers. Decline in responsible rhetoric from the highest office in America has fostered a lack of decorum and hateful speech.
How Dr. Fauci (a voice of reason) maintains a calm demeanor while standing next to Trump at his press briefings is beyond me. Especially when Trump recently said he will encourage businesses to reopen and allow people to stop isolating very soon, maybe as early as May 1, contradicting public health experts who say businesses may need to stay closed for several months.
Dr. Fauci, when given the opportunity to speak, calmly reiterates, “This is a time when cautious, vigilant focus must continue.” Tactfully disagreeing with Trump but the subtext is clear. You are simply wrong, Mr. President.
I try to be diplomatic, but I can have a wicked sense of humor regarding politics, and apparently my recent letters were too toxic for The Mountain Mail and were banished to the circular file. Sorry you didn’t get a chance to read them. I guess I need some of Dr. Fauci’s chill pills.
Have I joined the “enemy of the people” and stooped to thunder and mud journalism? This is my only defense. Before Trump became president, I could ignore his bellicose rhetoric, disrespect for scientific thinking, bullying, publicly bragging about his sexual conquests and unprincipled lifestyle when he was just grandstanding with his locker room talk to gain attention.
But, as president he is signaling to the world his and his supporters’ way of thinking is the new standard for truth, ethics and American values and in my opinion are beneath contempt. Trump’s vision for America and his personal values are not what I was taught to respect. I see Donald Trump and his allied Republican lawmakers as a true danger to our democratic principles, and they need to be voted out of office.
“Tinker” Paul Silver,
Howard