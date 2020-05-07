Ready or not, here they come. Part of the Colorado workforce returned to work this week and the 72nd Colorado General Assembly will not be far behind.
As serious as COVID-19 is, I cannot help but see a parallel between this transition and a statewide game of hide-and-seek. Some of us stayed hidden really well, while others were caught out in the open, making no effort to protect themselves. Now we can almost hear a faint voice calling out in the distance, “Olly olly oxen free.”
“Olly olly oxen free” is a catchphrase used in games such as hide-and-seek to indicate it is safe for players who are hiding to come out into the open. It would be nice if it were safe for everyone to come out of hiding now, because COVID-19 hide-and-seek is over. Unfortunately, that is not the case for the nation, the state, the Legislature or your neighborhood.
It seems we have transitioned from “safe at home” to “safer at home” and moving toward “get away from home” as quickly as possible. The line has been drawn in the sand between groups who believe stay-at-home precautions were an overreaction and those who believe coming out too quickly will result in resurgence of the virus.
I am bracing myself for the loudest chant of “Neener, neener, neener” in the history of this nation. I am just not sure which group will be doing the chanting.
The transition period for the Colorado Legislature began in earnest Monday. On that date, the Joint Budget Committee (made up of two Senate Democrats, one Senate Republican, two House Ds and one House R) began meeting to essentially undo all the work they had previously done on the 2020-2021 budget.
Because of the economic shutdown across the state, it is anticipated the May 12 revenue forecast will reflect major shortfalls in the state’s available revenues. Projections are for a shortfall between $1 and $3 billion for next year’s budget and cuts in the neighborhood of $800 million to the current year’s budget. The JBC will make recommendations to the Legislature for budgetary action.
The second major challenge is the question of how to allocate federal dollars coming to Colorado for COVID-19 relief. It is estimated there will be some $1.75 billion to be spread across the state in some form or another to make up for COVID-19 losses.
A major battle is anticipated between Ds (who want to use the dollars to backfill the budget deficit) and Rs (who want the dollars to flow in the straightest path to those most directly affected by COVID-19 financial losses). Stay tuned for this one – but, as always, advantage majority.
Legislators are still scheduled to return May 18. We anticipate seating on the House floor will follow a “checkerboard” pattern to maintain recommended 6-foot social distancing. Legislators would sit at an “every other one” desk and alternate every other row, resulting in the checkerboard pattern. Those legislators removed from their desks would be seated around the periphery of the floor.
Each legislator would be required to wear a mask and be temp checked by sergeants before being allowed to enter the chamber. I have purchased John Wayne masks to help me maintain “True Grit” in the tough days ahead.
Talk about “grit” – the Ds are floating the idea of eliminating the Senior Property Tax Exemption as one way to cut the budget deficit. The Senior Exemption amounts to approximately $100 million – a significant amount of money. The Ds’ rationale is the language granting the exemption says something like: “… only when we can afford it.”
I personally believe (along with most of my Republican colleagues) that in this economic downturn seniors are the one group that can ill afford not to have a tax break.
So, here we go – back to work at the Golden Dome. It will not look the same – we will have less money for the budget, we will not be able to do business as usual, and we will have to recognize legislators, lobbyists and staff behind masks. We will not know how long we will be in session, and many of us will be thinking with every cough and sneeze, “Is that you, ’Rona?” But, take heart – we will one day return to the status quo (which I believe is a Latin term for “the mess we’re in”).
Please continue to stay safe. We will return to work at the Capitol and, ordinarily, I would be urging you to come visit us. In light of all the precautions being taken under the Golden Dome, use your own judgment – but wear a mask.
Feel free to call my office in the Capitol at 303-866-2747 or send me an email: wilsonforhd60@gmail.com or james.wilson.house@state.co.us.
Republican Jim Wilson of Salida represents Colorado House District 60.