Dear Editor:
I would like to thank all of the organizations and individuals who are responsible for the Chaffee County Veterans Park located on the north end of Poncha Springs at the intersection of U.S. 50 and U.S. 285.
Thanks to our county’s three mayors and council members of Salida, Buena Vista and Poncha Springs. And, thanks to the Chaffee County commissioners: Without your help nothing would have happened.
Thank you to Evan Brady of Mountain Aspect Landscaping for laying out the design and keeping the project on track.
Thank you to Hard Rock Paving & Redi-Mix for their donation and to Pavement Maintenance Services for their labor. These two companies really made the project pop.
I would also like to thank Bret Collyer and crew of Poncha Springs for taking care of the flagpoles prior to their placement at the park.
Thanks to Salida Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3820 for the two monuments honoring our Korean and Vietnam veterans.
Thanks to Knight Security and all those who worked on this project. Truly an outstanding job done by all! Congratulations and thank you all.
Dana Nachtrieb,
Poncha Springs