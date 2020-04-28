Dear Editor:
The hardworking staff of Pavement Maintenance Services would like to take this opportunity to thank David Lady, Kevin Nelson and the Salida Public Works Department; Brian Sack and Hard Rock Paving and Redi Mix; the traveling public; and especially the downtown business owners for their patience and understanding during the downtown street construction project.
We are very thankful to live and work in Salida, and it is never more apparent than when we are working in high traffic areas.
We knew we needed to take advantage of the opportunity to accelerate this high-profile project before the town has its much anticipated re-opening.
A special thank you to Amicas, The Boathouse and Moonlight Pizza for the generous gifts of food and beverages for our crew. This is exactly why we love Salida!
Chuck Murphy and crew,
Pavement Maintenance Services, Inc.