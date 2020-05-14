Dear Editor:
Of course, we must focus first on the most urgent and important steps to meet the immediate crisis. However, given the coming election, just as important will be addressing the distortions which have accumulated over the past 40 years in our government. Our democracy is at risk.
The pandemic has demonstrated not only our lack of preparedness for meeting such a health crisis, but it has also made obvious the imbalance of wealth, power and privilege prevalent in our country today, particularly due to federal government policies.
Beginning well before the pandemic, many now deemed “essential workers” have been relegated to the lowest socioeconomic level and rendered prey to unnecessary risk and stress. For a few decades now, they have increasingly lacked adequate incomes and adequate access to health care, housing, and education.
All the while, wealth has become increasingly concentrated in a tiny minority of the population and in international corporations holding allegiance exclusively to “maximizing shareholder value.”
These conditions have not always existed and need not exist in the future. They are a direct consequence of policies instituted by a government responsive not to the common needs of our society but to the influence of an inordinately powerful minority of our wealthiest citizens and richest resident corporations.
Working class anger is certainly justified, but manipulated by effective propaganda, it has been misled and misdirected to work against the very interests of that part of our society. That anger must be redirected to demand policies that return bargaining power to working people and distribute income and wealth more equitably throughout our society. “Billionaires are a policy failure.”
Markets, which serve us in creating and distributing wealth, do not originate and operate in a vacuum. They are created and regulated within a system of laws. In this country, it is time for those laws to be modified to advance the common good. Otherwise, power will continue to accrue only to the few in what has become an oligarchy.
Simeon Thomas,
Salida