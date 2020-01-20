Dear Editor:
George Santayana, philosopher, writer, poet and novelist, once wrote, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
This quote was used by Winston Churchill in a speech, only he said, “Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”
Not too far back in history the mean and hateful Republicans impeached then President Bill Clinton. The Senate acquitted him and he remained president. The Democrats gained seats in the House and Senate, and the rest is history.
Newt Gingrich was speaker of the House, and it ended his political career, along with several other Republicans.
Enter the Democrats, led by Nancy Pelosi. They have impeached Donald Trump. The Senate will overturn it. Trump will be re-elected president. He will be given the House and Senate. Pelosi and the others behind this charade will learn what George Santayana meant from his quote, as the Republicans did.
They should have studied history. They had nothing to gain and everything to lose, and the rest will be history.
J.W. Elliott,
Salida