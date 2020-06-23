Dear Editor:
June marks the 50th anniversary of my medical practice. Although I will miss the warm interactions with my wonderful patients and co-workers, it’s finally time for me to retire.
I realize how many people I am grateful for in this incredible community. When my family and I moved to Salida in 1982, we were welcomed with open arms. Drs. Leonardi and Mehos made certain the hospital provided me the best and most up-to-date equipment, and then proceeded to refer their patients to me when appropriate.
As our medical staff numbers have increased, many colleagues also have allowed me to help in the care of their patients, allowing my practice to grow.
The hospital has continued to provide an exceptional workplace for our medical staff, and under the care of visionary leaders like Bob Morasko we have become a center of excellence and beacon of medical expertise for rural Colorado.
I owe enormous thanks to the anesthetists, nurses and technicians in same-day surgery and the operating room. Not a week has gone by without at least two patients telling me how safe and comfortable they felt from the professional, yet warm and compassionate caring they experienced from our staff.
And our staff of medical assistants in the surgery clinic always made certain patients understood their instructions and were always there to allay procedure anxiety for anyone in need.
Finally I will be forever grateful to the many wonderful patients who, over these many years, have entrusted me with their care. There can be no greater honor to a physician than this.
I do want to say that I leave my surgical/endoscopy practice in very capable hands. Drs. Karen Johnson and Jian-zhe Cao (“Dr. Jin”) are supremely competent surgeons and endoscopists who will provide a strong base of surgical expertise for our great hospital for many years to come.
I feel very blessed to have had the opportunity to live and raise my family in this wonderful community, and I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart.
Michael Barkett,
Salida