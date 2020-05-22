Consequences include broken families, theft, manufacture and sale of illegal drugs, long periods of incarceration and recidivism and generations of children who were neglected and shown a lifestyle that was repeated in their own lives.
Now that education is online, it has been found that some high schoolers are not “showing up” for their classes. Where are they and what are they doing? It doesn’t take a stretch of the imagination to say that they may be out on the streets or in the parks, with nothing constructive to do. Seeing adults drinking alcohol is setting a dreadful example for these children.
I hope that council and every citizen will do whatever is in your power to prevent this from occurring and worsening an already tragic situation.
Carolyn Nagusky,
Salida