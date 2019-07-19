Affordability past?
Earlier this week Salida city officials discussed affordable housing issues with representatives of Chaffee Housing Trust and Habitat for Humanity.
Then in Tuesday’s Mountain Mail, information gathered by Realtors of Central Colorado noted that the average sale price of a single-family home sold in Chaffee County last month was $465,561, up about 8 percent from a year ago.
According to the Realtors, since 2015 single-family home prices in the county are up 58 percent or $171,000, from $294,500.
With single-family home prices in the county approaching a half-million dollars, suffice to say we are past – make that a long ways past – pricing that might be termed affordable.
What drives home prices? In a word, demand.
The county and valley have been discovered by a range of people, from retirees to folks looking for vacation homes to younger families moving in pursuit of lifestyles and good schools.
Compared to Colorado’s Front Range and a number of other cities, prices in the county are – or at least were – attractive, or attractive enough to encourage buyers to purchase and move.
But in addition to demand, other factors are at work here, namely local government fees and regulations.
Within local municipalities, the cost of sewer and water taps adds up to a significant part of builders’ costs. Other factors contributing to home prices include lot sizes, paving, curbs, sidewalks, access and permitting fees, among other regulations.
Over the past 20 or so years, with minimum lot sizes of 2 acres, much of the new home construction has been at developments in the county. But here too, prices have been going up.
Local government officials talk about affordable housing and express concerns about housing costs, but that’s about it. Doing something to actually reduce the price of housing is another matter.
If anything, home prices across the county will continue to rise at double- or near double-digit annual rates, barring a sudden turn in the national economy.
A reason behind the continuing increase in prices across the county is the lack of land open to development. During the debate over the Centerville Ranch development, talk across the county is that development should take place near cities and not in rural areas.
As noted above, much of the recent development in the county in the recent past has been in rural areas of the county. If development in rural areas is further limited, prices will, of course, naturally rise.
Last November’s passage of the 0.25 percent sales tax to be used in part to preserve existing ranches, giving ranchers an as yet undetermined stipend to continue ranching as opposed to selling off portions of their property for development, will also tend to raise real estate prices.
This provision will keep ranches in the business of ranching, at least temporarily, but it will also contribute to rising housing prices by taking land that might have otherwise sold for development off the market.
Earlier this year, developer Jeff Ince proposed Centerville Ranch with some 200 building sites. After public criticism, Mr. Ince reduced the number of sites to 59 while creating a conservation easement on the property.
These policies and decisions will make land and therefore housing across the county just that much more costly and that much less affordable by decreasing the number of sites available. It’s a function of supply and demand.
What will it take to slow the rate of increase? What will it take to make a segment of housing in the county “affordable”? Is affordability in the case of the county now in the past?
— MJB