My friends and I were having one of those perfect days. We were driving nowhere. We were listening to our favorite Beatles album: Sgt. Pepper. I remember feeling the hum of my phone and knew it was my mom, the Worrier. For a few seconds I thought about not answering the phone but something told me I should. Don’t ignore your parents!
I picked up the phone, like I always did. That was our deal.
“They took your dad from us. He’s going to be deported.” Her sorrows passed through the phone. My heart sank for my dad and especially for my mom.
When you’re in shock, emotions don’t come out accurately. “Mom, you shouldn’t joke like that!” How wrong I was. They took my 5 uncles too.
Perspective is one of my favorite words: It’s a particular attitude or way of seeing something, a point of view. Putting yourself in the shoes of others (metaphorically). The Boys & Girls Club has always given me the right perspective.
People are sometimes surprised to find out that some of my favorite memories from the Club are the classes: Khan Academy, Cowboy Ethics, Torch Club, ARMO (Arkansas River Monster).
But what I love about the Club the most is the feeling I always got from the staff. They believed in me. Scotty, Mallory, Lisa, Ms. Ginny. Volunteers too: Mr. Justis, Mr. Broudy.
From my perspective, the Club is a place where people see the best in you. We always heard it: Be Great. The Club instilled a great work ethic in me.
What about the people who called the cops on my dad and my uncles? What was wrong with their perspective? Who are they to judge?
But nobody, NOBODY works harder than my mom and dad. For years I’ve helped my mom and dad with their business: I help with translation, estimates, invoices, computers. I taught myself programs to help with floor plans. Sounds cool, doesn’t it?
I remember the first time I came to the Club. Scotty gave me a high five and picked me out of a group of kids to recognize me. He was conscious, smart, patient, and best of all, he skateboarded. He always brought us together, and he congratulated us when we did something well. I’ve always wanted to be like him. Most kids wanna be Superman, or a famous actor, but I always wanted to be the cool guy from the club. He made me feel like somebody.
I should tell you now that my dad is still with us. But my mom and I had to fight for him. Letters, court, more letters. My mom fought the most, of course. It seemed like she had to change everyone’s perspective. And she did. She’s another hero of mine!
All of my uncles were deported to Guatemala though. My dad cannot see them because he cannot leave the U.S. And one of my uncles, Wito, died not long after returning to Guatemala from heart failure. I know he would be with us and alive if he had not been deported. He couldn’t get the health care help he needed there. Imagine the stress of leaving your family and life behind. What does that (do) to your heart?
I try to be self aware and patient, but the experience has definitely changed my perspective. I want people to put themselves in my dad’s shoes, in my mom’s shoes. They’d see things differently, believe me.
The Club has always made me feel mature, important, strong, confident. I want to help people overcome loneliness, give people a reason to connect. I want to change people for the better by giving them a chance to change how they see things. Perspective.
I love that my Club is inclusive, it’s for everyone. Last week I saw Mo and Izzy, two little guys who reminded me of what I was like when I started at the Club 9 years ago. They ran up to me and I felt like I was 10 feet tall. From their perspective I was!
I’m proud to say the Boys & Girls Club put me on the right path. It kept me out of trouble.
I’m a drummer, as many of you know, and I’m passionate about music. I love setting the beat and from my perspective in the back of the band, keeping the music in time. I like being the backbone. I, with my mom, had to be the backbone of our family by being there for my dad.
I now serve on the board of Articipate. Our mission is to foster awareness and teach the importance of the Arts in building communities and improving the lives of others. Bones, the founder of Articipate, has always inspired me and shown me how music in particular can stir our souls and change lives. And it’s so much fun, believe me.
I should also tell you that I hope to major in architecture in college. I believe working for my dad inspired me. I’m also a fan of the book “The Devil in the White City.” The murder part wasn’t motivating but the lore in architecture made me passionate about construction. I’ve been accepted to NYU, Colorado State and Denver University. And I’m waiting to hear from the University of Westminster in London.
Put yourself in my shoes. From my perspective: things are looking pretty good. Give back to your community and don’t be quick to judge someone on the street – you don’t know their story. Try to learn their story, it makes a difference.
Thank you for listening to my story and thank you for being part of the Boys & Girls Club.
Carlos Barrientos, 17, is a Salida High School senior.