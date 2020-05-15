Dear Editor:
I urge Salida City Council to say no to opening up our parks to alcohol.
I understand that recreation and tourism are very important parts of our economy. I know that our bars and restaurants have taken a huge hit during the pandemic. I wholeheartedly endorse helping all our small businesses and their employees, including the bars and restaurants. Opening the parks to alcohol use is not the answer.
Our restaurants can already sell liquor to go. Allowing people to consume that liquor in a nearby park will not increase the sales nearly enough to offset the cost of such a move. The ordinance is supposed to limit consumption to liquor sold at a bar or restaurant. Enforcing that restriction would almost be impossible.
People in the park are supposed to wear masks and maintain social distancing. You cannot drink with a mask on, and it is highly unlikely that social distancing will be maintained.
States and cities around the nation who have opened up public parks without alcohol use have experienced great difficulty in maintaining and enforcing safe distancing. Google Fort Worth, Texas, if you want to see an example.
The Salida chief of police has told the council that enforcement will be a significant problem. Alcohol can fuel disagreements that lead to conflict in normal times. Add in the likelihood that someone is going to take offense when told that they should have a mask on or that they should move further away.
Alcohol in our parks is a bad idea. It will be almost impossible to enforce, and the safeguards that have made it possible for Salida to begin to restart our economy will be significantly compromised.
Cecil Rhodes,
Salida