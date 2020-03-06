Dear Editor:
On Feb. 29, Monarch Ski Patrol hosted the 35th Annual Ski Patrol Fundraiser at The Victoria Tavern in Salida.
Proceeds from the event go towards supporting Friends of Monarch Ski Patrol and Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
The Friends of Monarch Ski Patrol support continuing education for patrollers at Monarch, Monarch Avalanche Rescue Dog program and scholarships for local students to participate in the Jr. Patrol program.
The CAIC is an organization that provides mountain weather forecasts and evaluates the avalanche conditions around the state. For more info, go to www.avalanche.state.co.us/.
We would like to give a special thanks to Brinkley Messick for the artwork he designed for the party poster and the silent auction.
Ski Patrol would also like to give a shout out to our local music promoter, Steve Finch, for bringing the Bill McKay Band to play at the fundraiser, and a special shout out to Amica’s for helping to support the band and patrol.
Additionally, we would also like to give a big thanks to Molly Simonson and The Victoria Tavern’s crew for hosting the event.
Many items were contributed by local merchants to help raise funds in these efforts. We would like to thank the following for their support and generous contributions:
Thanks to our stage sponsors; Absolute Bikes, BCA, Bishop Bindings, CKS, Finch Presents, Flylow, Jug Liquors, Melanzana, Monarch Mountain, Monarch Snowcat Tours, Mt. Shavano Ski and Snowboard Shop, Neversummer, The North Face, Ortovox, Osprey Backpacks, Patagonia and Salida Mountain Sports.
Thanks to our food and beverage sponsors: The Biker & The Baker, BV Roastery, Currents, Deerhammer Distillery, Elevation Brewing, Gathering Grounds, High Alpine Brewery, Jailhouse, Jug Liquors, Mo Burrito, Moonlight Pizza, Mountain Beverage, Patio Pancake Place, Roxy’s Liquor, Sacred Grounds, Soulcraft Brewing, Sweeties, Vino Salida and Wood’s High Mountain Distillery.
Thanks to our gear and services sponsors: 22 Designs, Alpha Dog, Badfish SUPs, Beacon Guidebooks, Brad’s Automotive, Brady’s West, Brinkley Messick, Colorado Ski Patrol, Colorado Sports Recycler, Creekside Chalets, Edge Ski Shop, Flylow, Grass Sticks Poles, J2, Joyful Journey Hot Springs, KHEN, KSBV, KVRH, KRCC, KWUZ, Monarch Lodge, The Mountain Mail, Murdochs, Oveja Negra, Rock n’ Roll Sports, Romp Skis, Salida Cutlery, Salida Hostel, Simple Hostel, Subculture Cyclery, Treads n’ Threads, Valvoline Express Care, Volkl, Wanderlust Road, Weston Snowboards and Yoga Olas.
Thanks to our recreation sponsors: AAE, Colorado Mountain Skydive, Colorado Raft Rental, River Runners, Riverboat Works and Tough River Stuff.
Thanks to everyone who attended and to all of our contributors for sponsoring this event.
Monarch Ski Patrol
Zach Moore,
Director