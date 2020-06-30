Dear Editor:
When will the city of Salida hire professionals to reduce the deer population in the city of Salida?
I have been a part time resident and property owner for more than 17 years in the city of Salida. In that time every year the mother and babies have overgrown.
Walking my dogs on leash has become a stressful endeavor because of the aggression of the mother deer. I have had them chase me a half a block down the street with my dogs on leash. I have to walk with rocks in my hand to get to and from my property.
This year they are giving birth in places I have never seen before. Clearly there is over crowding and over population. There are generations of deer that have never seen the wild.
A local veterinarian told me he has to reassemble a couple of dogs a year from deer attacks. My dogs get sick from eating the deer poop on the sidewalks.
A friend of mine has a grandson that was almost gored by a large buck in an alley.
What tragedy will it take for the city to be responsible on this matter?
Noreen Haines
Salida