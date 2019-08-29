Dear Editor:
KHEN 106.9 LP-FM would like to thank the Salida community for the robust participation in KHEN’s third annual Back-to-School Party on Aug. 22.
We estimate there were around 300 attendees, representing all ages (although it is hard to count). At KHEN Community Radio we are dedicated to building and supporting community through programming, education and outreach, and we appreciate the support that we receive in furthering our mission. Find out more at khen.org.
Thanks to our generous event sponsors for supporting this family-friendly event: Walmart, Amicas Pizza, Smoothie Revolution, High Country Bank, Su Casa Furniture & Sleep Shop, Life Stream Water Systems, Monarch Mountain, Café Dawn, Fun Street Family Arcade, Little Red Tricycle, Mary Sandell Studio, Salida Mountain Sports, Shallots and Salida Sunrise Rotary.
Thanks also to Absolute Bikes, Kaleidoscope Toys, Salida Community Center, Safeway and the city of Salida community grant.
To the many volunteers who came out to help, we could absolutely not do this without you. From setup to tear-down, and everything in between, you did the heavy lifting to make sure everything went on without a hitch. Join the KHEN family of volunteers at khen.org/volunteer.
We also want to acknowledge the nonprofit organizations who spent the afternoon with us, informing and educating the public on your very important work. Thanks to Salida Circus for their activities, Wooden Rain (and the Rain Drops) for the musical entertainment, the food vendors and the Salida PD, who did a great job engaging with the youth.
Along with the bounce activities, the cotton candy machine was a big hit with the kids. Everyone seemed to have a great time, and the very best news of all – it didn’t rain.
Francie Bomer for the
KHEN board of directors