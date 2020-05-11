Dear Editor:
Creative Framing would like to thank The Mountain Mail for keeping us informed during these times of uncertainty.
For our business this time also came as a relocation for our shop to a new and larger space at 729 Blake.
There are many people to thank; among these are Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services for distributing personal protective equipment starter kits that really helped our business to reopen for Phase 1.
Chaffee County Public Health passed out cloth masks at the Touber Building, and Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce distributed the “Small Business Strong” sign that we have in our window, generously donated by Chaffee Printing.
Thanks for your support, Salida.
Joe and Cindy Lilly,
Creative Framing,
Salida